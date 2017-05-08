General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas: 'I have matured a lot during difficult year'

Cesc Fabregas #4 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Cesc Fabregas admits that the last year has been difficult for him, but feels he has "matured a lot" and is willing to fight for his place at Chelsea.
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 22:51 UK

Cesc Fabregas has admitted that the last year has been difficult for him, but insists that he has "matured a lot" and is willing to fight for his place at Chelsea.

The Spaniard has only started 11 league games for the Blues this season, leading to rumours linking him with a departure from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Fabregas also revealed that "many people" have told him he is not Antonio Conte's type of player but, with an impressive haul of four goals and 10 assists despite his limited game time, feels he can stake a claim for a first-team place next season.

The 30-year-old, who started for Chelsea in Monday's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, told Sky Sports News: "It's been a difficult year for me.

"I'm used to playing a lot but I feel I have matured a lot. Many people told me I am not the type of player for Antonio Conte and I should leave but I like challenges.

"I hadn't played every game but I think I have played in the last 20 games. When I have been on the pitch maybe my contribution is better than a full season."

Fabregas, formerly of Arsenal and Barcelona, is contracted to Chelsea until 2019.

Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Fabregas looking ahead to "big final"
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea relegate Middlesbrough to march on towards Premier League title
 Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Cesc Fabregas eager to wrap up Premier League title in "big final" on Friday
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 