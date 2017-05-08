Cesc Fabregas admits that the last year has been difficult for him, but feels he has "matured a lot" and is willing to fight for his place at Chelsea.

The Spaniard has only started 11 league games for the Blues this season, leading to rumours linking him with a departure from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Fabregas also revealed that "many people" have told him he is not Antonio Conte's type of player but, with an impressive haul of four goals and 10 assists despite his limited game time, feels he can stake a claim for a first-team place next season.

The 30-year-old, who started for Chelsea in Monday's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, told Sky Sports News: "It's been a difficult year for me.

"I'm used to playing a lot but I feel I have matured a lot. Many people told me I am not the type of player for Antonio Conte and I should leave but I like challenges.

"I hadn't played every game but I think I have played in the last 20 games. When I have been on the pitch maybe my contribution is better than a full season."

Fabregas, formerly of Arsenal and Barcelona, is contracted to Chelsea until 2019.