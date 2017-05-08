Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wins the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has won the Football Writers' Association Football of the Year award.

Last month, the French international claimed the PFA Player of the Year accolade after his impressive campaign since leaving Leicester City in the summer and he has now followed that up with the FWA award.

Since Chelsea paid the Foxes a fee of £30m for his signature, Kante has scored twice in 38 appearances in all competitions, with both his strikes coming against Manchester United.

FWA chairman Patrick Barclay revealed on Sky Sports News that Kante's Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard claimed the runners-up spot with Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli in third place.

As many as 17 players received a vote, with Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Anthony Knockaert both featuring on the list of candidates.