Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough

7.32pm Despite that, Chelsea have not kept a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge since January, and last Sunday's hugely impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park gave them their first shutout in 13 Premier League matches. That is a major dip in defensive form for a team that had kept 12 clean sheets in their 16 outings prior to that run, although fortunately for them their league-leading attack has bailed them out on most occasions.

7.30pm The Blues have been particularly impressive at home, where they have won 16 of their last 17 matches across all competitions and 19 of 21 throughout the entire campaign. That includes picking up 36 home points from the last 39 available in the Premier League, and another victory this evening would see them become just the third time in the division's history to win 300 times in front of their own fans - after Manchester United and Arsenal.

7.28pm This Chelsea side have not only been the best team this season, but they are also in line to go down as one of the best teams in Premier League history. Their current tally of 81 points is the same tally as Leicester won the Premier League with last term, and reaching it in just 34 games is the division's best record since Chelsea themselves in 2005-06. Should the Blues win their remaining four games - as they will be favourites to do in each - then they will end the season with a points tally of 93, which has only been bettered once in the Premier League era, by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side of 2004-05.

7.26pm It is actually a surprise that Chelsea haven't already wrapped up the title, with those April losses setting the party back a little and Spurs winning nine on the bounce before their costly slip-up at West Ham. Chelsea come into this match having won five of their last six games across all competitions, with those two defeats before their only ones in their last 19 outings during which time they have won 15. It has been relentless form from the Blues since September, and it is hard to argue against them becoming deserved champions.

7.24pm Chelsea could actually wrap up the title before Tottenham kick another ball, with two wins being enough to put them out of reach of Mauricio Pochettino's side. Victory tonight would see half of the job done, and they are in action again on Friday night away to West Bromwich Albion, which is a match that they will also be expected to win. Even if their wait if prolonged beyond Friday, Chelsea face home games against Watford and relegated Sunderland in their last two games, so it would take a bizarre set of results for them to throw the title away.

7.22pm In truth, that Boro lineup is not one that will strike fear into the hearts of many Chelsea fans, and there is no doubt that the hosts come into this one as overwhelming favourites to continue their march towards the Premier League title. That charge stalled somewhat last month as defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United allowed Tottenham hope of catching their London rivals, but Spurs' loss to West Ham United on Friday night takes a lot of the pressure off Antonio Conte 's side and it is very hard to see them tripping up from this position.

7.20pm Spanish duo Victor Valdes and Daniel Ayala also remain sidelined for this game, forcing Agnew into naming an unchanged back five that will look to keep the league's biggest scorers at bay. Guzan continues to deputise between the sticks, and in front of him Fabio, Chambers, Gibson and Friend all retain their places. Fabio and Friend are likely to be pinned back for much of tonight's match, but they like to get forward when they can and Boro may have no option but to go all-out attack at some stage here.

7.18pm There are welcome returns for Leadbitter and Guedioura on the bench for Boro after they returned to training following hamstring and groin strains respectively, but on the pitch Agnew sticks with an unchanged midfield trio of Clayton, De Roon and Forshaw. De Roon popped up with what looked like it could be a crucial goal against Sunderland recently, but on the most part that midfield has not done enough going forward to keep Boro away from trouble this season. Gaston Ramirez is the type of player who could change things in a game, but he misses out tonight due to a pelvic problem.

7.16pm Traore should get chances to get in behind the marauding Alonso tonight, and if so he will more often than not be aiming for Alvaro Negredo in the box. The Spaniard is Middlesbrough's top scorer this season and has done all he can to keep the club in the division, but there has been a lack of service to him - in addition to a lack of goalscoring support. Boro's most likely route of a goal tonight looks like being a cross from Downing or Traore to the former Manchester City man, but he is up against a Chelsea defence who are capable of dealing with that.

7.14pm It is a side full of the quality which you wouldn't exactly want to come up against with your Premier League survival on the line, but that is the situation Boro find themselves in tonight and Steve Agnew has made just one change to his side as they looks to pull off arguably the biggest upset of the Premier League season. Adama Traore, whose pace and trickery can cause all sorts of problems but whose final ball too often lets him down, returns to the starting XI in place of Stuani.

7.12pm Fabregas has no shortage of targets to aim for, with goals throughout this Chelsea side from back to front. That attacking trio of Hazard, Costa and Pedro have been particularly impressive, though, with the latter stealing the limelight against Everton when he thundered a shot in off the underside of the bar. Hazard finished second to only Kante in the voting for the FWA Football of the Year award, while Costa needs just one more goal to equal his best ever goalscoring season in the Premier League - 20, set in 2014-15.

7.10pm Indeed, with the exception of Kante's absence, it is a full-strength side from Chelsea this evening, and Fabregas is hardly a bad player to be able to bring in. The Spaniard needs just one more assist to move into double figures for the season, and should he manage that in Chelsea's final four games then he would become the first player in Premier League history to record 10 or more assists in six separate campaigns. He is currently level with Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney in having achieved that five times, but one tonight would put him out on his own.

7.08pm David Luiz was also a doubt for tonight's game having landed heavily during the closing stages of the win over Everton last time out, forcing him off in that game, but he has recovered in time to start this evening in an unchanged back three. That trio has been Conte's preferred choice ever since he switched formation in September, with Courtois behind them, although their defensive record has been worse than expected over recent months so they will be keen to end the season on a high with a few clean sheets.

7.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the big news as far as Chelsea are concerned is that newly-crowned FWA Footballer of the Year N'Golo Kante misses out this evening due to a thigh strain. The defensive midfielder has been magnificent this season, as shown by winning both the FWA and PFA Player of the Year awards, but with all due respect to Middlesbrough there aren't many games Chelsea would rather him miss than this one. Cesc Fabregas comes into the side in the Frenchman's place.

7.04pm MIDDLESBROUGH SUBS: Dimi, Barragan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Bamford, Gestede

7.04pm MIDDLESBROUGH STARTING XI: Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw, Traore, Downing; Negredo

7.02pm CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian

7.02pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard