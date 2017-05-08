May 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Team News: N'Golo Kante misses out for Chelsea in Middlesbrough clash

N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea make one change for their Premier League game with Middlesbrough as the injured N'Golo Kante is replaced by Cesc Fabregas.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Chelsea have made one change to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on Monday night.

N'Golo Kante, who was announced as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award earlier in the day, is out injured, so Cesc Fabregas takes his place in midfield.

David Luiz was also a doubt for tonight's game having landed heavily during the closing stages of the win over Everton last time out, but he has recovered in time to start in an unchanged back three.

Boro also make one change as Cristhian Stuani misses out, with livewire winger Adama Traore lining up instead for the top-flight strugglers.

There are returns for Grant Leadbitter and Adlene Guedioura on the bench for Boro after they returned to training following hamstring and groin strains respectively.

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Traore, Negredo, Downing
Subs: Dimi, Barragan, Bernado, Leadbitter, Guedoria, Bamford, Gestede

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Ray Wilkins Assistant manager of Aston Villa during the Pre Season Friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at City Ground on August 1, 2015
Read Next:
Wilkins urges Chelsea to keep Fabregas
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Cristhian Stuani, Adama Traore, David Luiz, Grant Leadbitter, Adlene Guedioura, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
 N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Team News: N'Golo Kante misses out for Chelsea in Middlesbrough clash
 N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
N'Golo Kante wins Football Writers' Association Football of the Year award
David Stockdale hints at Brighton exitPuel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Azpilicueta: 'Chelsea are in control'Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?David Luiz hails "fantastic" Antonio Conte
Lukaku hits out at transfer rumoursLukaku to choose Man United over Chelsea?Conte: 'Spurs have advantage over Chelsea'Conte: 'Title just the start for Chelsea'Nainggolan, Rudiger on Chelsea radar?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
 N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Team News: N'Golo Kante misses out for Chelsea in Middlesbrough clash
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Preview: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
Agnew: 'Chambers has been excellent'Steve Agnew 'enjoying' relegation battleMiddlesbrough to consider Giggs appointment?Middlesbrough charged over player conductChambers calls for Middlesbrough reaction
Agnew: 'Middlesbrough full of confidence'Chambers: 'Boro devastated with draw'Agnew hails 'battling' MiddlesbroughResult: Boro, Man City share points at RiversideTeam News: Five changes for Man City at Boro
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 