Chelsea make one change for their Premier League game with Middlesbrough as the injured N'Golo Kante is replaced by Cesc Fabregas.

N'Golo Kante, who was announced as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award earlier in the day, is out injured, so Cesc Fabregas takes his place in midfield.

David Luiz was also a doubt for tonight's game having landed heavily during the closing stages of the win over Everton last time out, but he has recovered in time to start in an unchanged back three.

Boro also make one change as Cristhian Stuani misses out, with livewire winger Adama Traore lining up instead for the top-flight strugglers.

There are returns for Grant Leadbitter and Adlene Guedioura on the bench for Boro after they returned to training following hamstring and groin strains respectively.

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Traore, Negredo, Downing

Subs: Dimi, Barragan, Bernado, Leadbitter, Guedoria, Bamford, Gestede

