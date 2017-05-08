Cesc Fabregas wants Chelsea to wrap up the Premier League title by beating West Bromwich Albion in Friday's "big final" at the Hawthorns.

Cesc Fabregas has urged Chelsea to get the job of winning the Premier League title over and done with by beating West Bromwich Albion in Friday's "big final".

The Blues swept aside Middlesbrough 3-0 in Monday's fixture at Stamford Bridge to put them seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with just three games left.

Fabregas, who filled in for the injured N'Golo Kante against Boro, told BBC Sport: "We are close and in football nothing is done until it's done.

"Hopefully on Friday we can have the title. It would be amazing to do it Friday - the quicker the better.

"Today is a big step forward. Nothing is done yet and it's a big final on Friday."

Should Chelsea wrap up the title at the Hawthorns, it would be their second triumph in three years, as well as Antonio Conte's first league championship in England.