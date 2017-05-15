Chelsea captain John Terry is included in his side's starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Watford on Monday night, according to reports.

The 36-year-old, who has made 715 appearances for the Blues, is leaving the club at the end of the season after 22 years on their books.

He has not featured much for Chelsea this season under Antonio Conte, only making seven league appearances and 13 in all competitions.

However, Sky Sports News has claimed that Terry will lead his team out at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as the English champions host the Hornets in the penultimate game of the campaign.

Chelsea will then wrap up the season with Sunday's home clash against already-relegated Sunderland, before taking to Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final, where they meet Arsenal.