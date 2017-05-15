May 15, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
3-2
Watford
Terry (22'), Azpilicueta (36'), Batshuayi (49')
Ake (30'), Chalobah (58')
LIVE
Capoue (24'), Janmaat (51')
Holebas (3'), Amrabat (11')

Report: John Terry to start for Chelsea against Watford

John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea captain John Terry is included in his side's starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Watford on Monday night, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 18:35 UK

Chelsea captain John Terry has been included in his side's starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Watford, according to reports.

The 36-year-old, who has made 715 appearances for the Blues, is leaving the club at the end of the season after 22 years on their books.

He has not featured much for Chelsea this season under Antonio Conte, only making seven league appearances and 13 in all competitions.

However, Sky Sports News has claimed that Terry will lead his team out at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as the English champions host the Hornets in the penultimate game of the campaign.

Chelsea will then wrap up the season with Sunday's home clash against already-relegated Sunderland, before taking to Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final, where they meet Arsenal.

John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293579314890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117193962-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
