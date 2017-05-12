May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Chelsea

McClean (20'), Field (36'), Wilson (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batshuayi (82')

Chelsea's John Terry: 'We showed togetherness from day one'

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea veteran John Terry praises his side's team spirit following their Premier League title win.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 22:21 UK

Chelsea veteran John Terry has hailed his side's team spirit after they clinched the Premier League title with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

The former England international praised the Blues' consistency and "togetherness" throughout the campaign following the decisive victory in the Midlands.

"These boys have been on the field doing it week in week out. It's been a delight to sit and watch, a different perspective," BBC Sport quotes Terry as saying.

"The togetherness was shown from day one."

Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored the goal which sealed the league title in the 82nd minute as Antonio Conte's side were crowned champions with two games to spare.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis out to thwart Chelsea's title bid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John Terry, Michy Batshuayi, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: 'We won this title together'
Fabregas feared frustration at West BromTerry hails Chelsea's 'togetherness'Pulis out to thwart Chelsea's title bidTeam News: Costa leads Chelsea line at West BromLuiz: 'Mourinho not right manager for me'
Pochettino admits "difficult" weekJurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'Report: Chelsea rival United for MertensHazard striving to become world's bestCahill: 'Chelsea must not throw away title'
> Chelsea Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win over West Bromwich Albion
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: 'We won this title together'
Fabregas feared frustration at West BromTerry hails Chelsea's 'togetherness'Pulis out to thwart Chelsea's title bidTeam News: Costa leads Chelsea line at West BromBrunt: 'Baggies will not roll over against Chelsea'
Gardner leaves West Brom to rejoin BirminghamPreview: West Brom vs. ChelseaWest Brom 'lead Ben Gibson race'Pulis: 'Baggies keen on Taylor deal'Pulis: 'Chelsea deserve PL top spot'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 