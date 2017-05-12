Chelsea veteran John Terry praises his side's team spirit following their Premier League title win.

Chelsea veteran John Terry has hailed his side's team spirit after they clinched the Premier League title with a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

The former England international praised the Blues' consistency and "togetherness" throughout the campaign following the decisive victory in the Midlands.

"These boys have been on the field doing it week in week out. It's been a delight to sit and watch, a different perspective," BBC Sport quotes Terry as saying.

"The togetherness was shown from day one."

Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored the goal which sealed the league title in the 82nd minute as Antonio Conte's side were crowned champions with two games to spare.