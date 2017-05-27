Cesc Fabregas insists that he will find it hard to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final, but is determined to win the double with Chelsea.

Cesc Fabregas has claimed that he will find it hard to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final, but is determined to win the double with Chelsea.

The Spaniard spent eight years with the Gunners and was their captain from November 2008, but angered many of the club's fans by joining the Blues from Barcelona three years ago.

Fabregas insists that he bears no ill feeling towards the North Londoners but will not want to do them any favours when Chelsea play them at Wembley on May 27.

He told the Evening Standard: "It will be emotional. It's not as if I like to play against Arsenal because they are a club which is in my heart and they always will be. I have to put those feelings aside. You have to be professional.

"Of course, it means a lot to me, it's not an ordinary game for me. But this is football and this is what we have to do, it can happen and hopefully we can win the double. That would be a fantastic season for Chelsea and for us.

"It will be a tough game. They are winning and that's important for them. Their belief is higher. But our belief is high, hopefully, we can hurt them in the way we want."

Chelsea have already clinched the Premier League title, their 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Friday putting them out of reach of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.