May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Cesc Fabregas: 'Facing Arsenal in FA Cup final will be emotional'

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Cesc Fabregas insists that he will find it hard to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final, but is determined to win the double with Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Cesc Fabregas has claimed that he will find it hard to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final, but is determined to win the double with Chelsea.

The Spaniard spent eight years with the Gunners and was their captain from November 2008, but angered many of the club's fans by joining the Blues from Barcelona three years ago.

Fabregas insists that he bears no ill feeling towards the North Londoners but will not want to do them any favours when Chelsea play them at Wembley on May 27.

He told the Evening Standard: "It will be emotional. It's not as if I like to play against Arsenal because they are a club which is in my heart and they always will be. I have to put those feelings aside. You have to be professional.

"Of course, it means a lot to me, it's not an ordinary game for me. But this is football and this is what we have to do, it can happen and hopefully we can win the double. That would be a fantastic season for Chelsea and for us.

"It will be a tough game. They are winning and that's important for them. Their belief is higher. But our belief is high, hopefully, we can hurt them in the way we want."

Chelsea have already clinched the Premier League title, their 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Friday putting them out of reach of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Read Next:
Mazzarri "angry" with injury problems
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cesc Fabregas, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Antonio Conte vows to improve Chelsea after committing future to club
 John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 'Chelsea should start John Terry in final games of season'
 Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid to use Gareth Bale as Eden Hazard makeweight?
Fabregas: 'Facing Arsenal will be emotional'Wenger congratulates Chelsea on titleMazzarri "angry" with injury problemsCourtois: 'We had to respond to critics'Hazard: 'Puel among world's top managers'
Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Conte: 'Arsenal defeat changed everything'Barcelona make Marcos Alonso top target?Lampard: 'Conte is Chelsea's main man'Cudicini hails Batshuayi after title win
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 