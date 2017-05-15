General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 'Chelsea should start John Terry in final games of season'

John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged his former club to put John Terry back in the starting XI before he leaves in the summer.
The Blues defender confirmed last month that he will depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after 22 years and more than 700 appearances.

Just 12 of those have come under Antonio Conte, but with the club already assured of the Premier League title, Hasselbaink hopes that Terry will lead the side out against Watford on Monday and when Sunderland visit on the final day.

"I would love to see John Terry playing," Hasselbaink, who played alongside the Blues skipper from 2000 to 2004, told Sky Sports News. "Especially at the Bridge in front of his own fans for the last two times.

"Obviously Conte will have to think about the FA Cup final as well, and certain players will have to tick over.

"You can't give players two weeks off and and expect them to turn up for one of the most important games of the season, but to give John Terry respect I would like to see him feature in those two games."

Terry is Chelsea's most successful captain, having led them to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League and one UEFA Champions League title since 2004.

