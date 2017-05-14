Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger congratulates Chelsea for winning the title, but warns that they will find things more difficult with European football next term.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has congratulated Chelsea for winning the Premier League title this season, but warned them that they will find things more difficult with European football to juggle next term.

Antonio Conte's side wrapped up the title with a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night having transformed their season after a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal back in September.

Arsenal themselves are still hoping to join Chelsea in the Champions League next season, but despite some improved form recently they must win both of their remaining games and hope that either Liverpool or Manchester City slip up in the final week of the season.

"(After) what we have seen this season, I congratulate Chelsea for what they have done, but you see as well, when they play in Europe it will be a different story. They've done well, congratulations, but in the last two seasons a team that hasn't played in Europe has won the league," Wenger told reporters.

"It will be a different season because they will have to play Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday (due to Champions League matches). I feel in Spain, Real Madrid can win games by playing some at a lower percentage of the maximum than you can in England. Maybe they are as well better than us. Bayern is similar - they dominate the German championship in a very easy way.

"Seventy-five points will be a decent total [for Arsenal this season]. The players have responded after a difficult period. We could have gone divided but we have chosen to be united and that's what you see on the pitch. I felt we had a difficult week because we had to play Manchester United, go to Southampton and then Stoke, places where traditionally we have struggled, but it shows when confidence is high and the team is focused, it is possible."

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month, but first they must take on Sunderland and Everton in their remaining two league games.