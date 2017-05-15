Watford manager Walter Mazzarri bemoans his side's growing injury list but is still expecting a performance when they take on newly-crowned champions Chelsea.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has said that he is "angry" at how many players he has unavailable due to injuries during the closing stages of the season.

The Hornets have been stretched particularly thin at the back in recent weeks, with Miguel Britos joining the likes of Craig Cathcart and Younes Kaboul on the sidelines.

Mazzarri is adamant that the injuries have cost his side points throughout what is now a four-match losing streak, but still wants to see a battling performance when they take on newly-crowned champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

"Congratulations to Chelsea. They have had a great season and deserve it, they were better than everyone else in the Premier League. They have to celebrate over the weekend and don't think about our game. We have to play as we did (against Everton) at Chelsea. Of course, these players are giving me a lot of satisfaction - they are giving everything and trying their best," he told reporters.

"Also Everton had reached their objective, and look how they played, the nice thing in England is teams never give up until it is finished. I am very angry [with the injuries] because everything is happening in the same positions. We are now missing four defenders and it is very unlucky. Hopefully we will get back some injured players and hopefully it will go well. I would like all of them back, but instead of returning I keep losing them.

"When we had the full squad we were seventh in the table, now we are missing four or five important players. It never happened (to us) before this season to lose four games in a row, but it has happened to other teams who are stronger, so this is normal in the Premier League. I am convinced with a full squad we would have more points than we have now."

Watford have lost their last four games without scoring to slump down to 16th in the Premier League table.