Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte admits that the club's 3-0 defeat away at Arsenal in September led to big changes at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has acknowledged that the club's 3-0 defeat away at Arsenal was "a key moment" in the season.

At the end of September, the Gunners made light work of their London rivals, but a change in formation after that fixture sparked a 13-match winning run for Chelsea.

On Friday night, they wrapped up the Premier League title with two games to spare with a 1-0 triumph away at West Bromwich Albion, and Conte has spoken openly about his thought-process earlier in the campaign.

The 47-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It was very frustrating for me because at the end of the Arsenal game I didn't see anything from my work or my ideas on football, but in this moment I found the strength to change and take responsibility and find a system for the players.

"It was a key moment in the season because every single player found in this system the best for him. When you arrive after a bad season and the team has arrived at 10th in the league it means there are a lot of problems.

"To find the right solution quickly isn't easy and for this I want to thank my players because they trusted in the new work, my philosophy, video analysis to see mistakes and they showed the right attitude and behaviour."

Chelsea can achieve the second highest points total in Premier League history if they win their final two matches against Watford and Sunderland respectively.