Eden Hazard credits under-fire Southampton boss Claude Puel with 'making him the player he is now' during their short time together at Lille.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has suggested that Southampton would be wrong to dismiss Claude Puel as he is among the top managers in the game.

The Frenchman's job at St Mary's Stadium is reportedly under review, just a year after joining from Nice, following a training-ground row with certain squad members.

Puel worked closely with Hazard during the pair's brief time together at Lille, and the Chelsea ace believes that his former boss is in the same bracket as the likes of Jose Mourinho, Roberto Martinez and Antonio Conte.

"Conte is on the top but [Belgium boss] Roberto is also on the top, but I worked with him just for one year," he told Sky Sports News.

"Mourinho is also on the top. He's a great manager. I try to learn from all managers. I don't like to say one is good or one is bad. All can teach me a lot.

"I even spent two months with Claude Puel in Lille. He is one of the top also, because he maybe made me this player I am now. I like to work with different managers."

Puel's Southampton side returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon by beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.