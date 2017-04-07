Mauricio Pochettino refuses to engage in "mind games" with Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that he will not be drawn into engaging in "mind games" with Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte.
Friday, April 7, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he will not get involved with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's "mind games" during the closing stages of the season.

Spurs look to be the only team with any hope of catching the runaway Premier League leaders with eight games of the campaign remaining, although to do so they must make up a seven-point gap to their London rivals.

Conte claimed that it was an "expectation" for his side to win to the title from such a position, and Pochettino agreed that it would take a hurtful collapse for them to throw it away at this stage of the season.

"I can understand, it's true that when you are seven points above the second team in the table, it is normal for them to win the league. Now it's up to them to win the league," he told reporters.

"We are in a position that we need to do our job, winning games and put pressure (on them). But it's true that after eight games if they don't win the Premier League, it will be tough for them to accept.

"We are in a different project, a different club, our history is massive at Tottenham. I really don't believe in the mind games, because our mind game is to try to provide a team that believes. And we showed character against Swansea."

Spurs host Watford on Saturday looking to equal the club's top-flight record of 11 consecutive home league wins.

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Vertonghen backs Janssen to succeed for Spurs
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
