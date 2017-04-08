Apr 8, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Watford
 

Mauricio Pochettino unsure of Harry Kane inclusion against Watford

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Mauricio Pochettino says that he may hand a surprise start to Harry Kane in Tottenham Hotspur's league meeting with Watford on Saturday, a month after he last featured.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 15:06 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Kane is 'feeling good' after returning to first-team training, but is unsure whether he will risk the striker from the off against Watford this weekend.

The 23-year-old joined his teammates at Enfield Training Centre on Friday afternoon for the first time since damaging his ankle early on in the 6-0 thrashing of Millwall a month ago.

Kane was initially expected to miss the vast majority of the remaining weeks of the season, potentially returning for the FA Cup semi-final meeting with Chelsea later this month, but he could make his comeback as early as tomorrow when Watford visit White Hart Lane.

Pochettino is delighted to have his leading scorer back in action, but is unsure whether he will be involved from the off in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff or instead used from the bench.

"Today he was involved with the team. We'll see tomorrow if he will start the game or start on the bench," he told reporters. "But the good news is that he is ready and feels good.

"I think it's very good news first of all for him and he's an important player for us and him being available again to help the team is fantastic for us.

"I need to decide tomorrow if he is starting the game or on the bench, but he's good to be involved tomorrow in the squad. It's important to have all the squad ready to compete and fight for the rest of the season."

Kane, who scored eight goals in four games prior to the cup quarter-final with Millwall on March 12, has missed three matches in all for Spurs.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Read Next:
Harry Kane returns to Tottenham training
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino unsure of Harry Kane inclusion against Watford
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Harry Kane returns to Tottenham Hotspur training
Vertonghen backs Janssen to succeed for SpursVertonghen: 'Spurs hope Chelsea get stressed'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. WatfordPep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?Pochettino: 'Spurs are fighting again'
Result: Late Spurs salvo breaks Swansea heartsTeam News: Lloris missing for Spurs against SwansCarragher expecting Daniel Sturridge exitDoucoure: 'Pressure will be on Spurs'Eriksen focused on catching Chelsea
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 