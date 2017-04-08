Mauricio Pochettino says that he may hand a surprise start to Harry Kane in Tottenham Hotspur's league meeting with Watford on Saturday, a month after he last featured.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Kane is 'feeling good' after returning to first-team training, but is unsure whether he will risk the striker from the off against Watford this weekend.

The 23-year-old joined his teammates at Enfield Training Centre on Friday afternoon for the first time since damaging his ankle early on in the 6-0 thrashing of Millwall a month ago.

Kane was initially expected to miss the vast majority of the remaining weeks of the season, potentially returning for the FA Cup semi-final meeting with Chelsea later this month, but he could make his comeback as early as tomorrow when Watford visit White Hart Lane.

Pochettino is delighted to have his leading scorer back in action, but is unsure whether he will be involved from the off in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff or instead used from the bench.

"Today he was involved with the team. We'll see tomorrow if he will start the game or start on the bench," he told reporters. "But the good news is that he is ready and feels good.

"I think it's very good news first of all for him and he's an important player for us and him being available again to help the team is fantastic for us.

"I need to decide tomorrow if he is starting the game or on the bench, but he's good to be involved tomorrow in the squad. It's important to have all the squad ready to compete and fight for the rest of the season."

Kane, who scored eight goals in four games prior to the cup quarter-final with Millwall on March 12, has missed three matches in all for Spurs.