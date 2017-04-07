Harry Kane returns to Tottenham Hotspur training

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Harry Kane returns to first-team training with Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since injuring his ankle against Millwall last month.
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 13:08 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is in line to make an early return from injury in Saturday's Premier League meeting with Watford.

The England international has spent the last month on the sidelines after damaging his ankle early on in the Lilywhites' FA Cup win over Millwall.

Kane returned to first-team training on Friday afternoon for the first time since picking up the injury on March 12 and could now be involved against the Hornets at the weekend.

Tottenham did not expect to have their leading scorer back in action until the end of the month, with the cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea on April 22 pencilled in as a possible return date.

Kane has found the net 19 times in the Premier League this season, scoring eight goals in four games overall prior to the Millwall match.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
