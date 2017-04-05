Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that he is only focused on his side's points total, with 18 now required to seal the Premier League title.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has suggested that he is placing emphasis on his own team's results, rather than Tottenham Hotspur's impressive form in the Premier League.

Over the past two games, Spurs have closed the margin between the two clubs from 10 points to seven, while Mauricio Pochettino's side rallied to scored three late goals to beat Swansea City on Wednesday night after finding themselves behind until the 89th minute.

However, after the Blues got the better of Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, Conte has indicated that he is only focused on gaining the 18 points which Chelsea require to make certain of a fifth Premier League title.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "First of all, I think it's better to look at ourselves. The Tottenham result is important but the most important results is ours, we have to continue to think like that.

"The best way is to think Tottenham can win eight games. To win the title we need 18 points and that's the best way for us."

When Chelsea face Bournemouth on Saturday evening, the gap could be down to four points with Spurs hosting Watford earlier in the day.