Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has claimed that his teammates never get "any luck" when they play Chelsea at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who finished last season as runners-up to champions Chelsea, hosted the Blues in their first Premier League match of the campaign at Wembley on Sunday.

The London outfit will play all of their home matches at the national stadium during the 2017-18 season while their new ground is being built.

The last time that Spurs took on Chelsea at Wembley was in the FA Cup semi-final in April, which they lost 4-2, and they suffered another blow on Sunday in a 2-1 defeat.

"We're all disappointed," Eriksen told the club's official website. "We should have got more but we didn't. It's frustrating - Chelsea at Wembley, we don't seem to get any luck. We had the chances, they had a few as well but we dominated the game. We weren't as clinical as them."

Tottenham's next league match is against Burnley at home this Sunday.