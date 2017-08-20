Aug 20, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 73,587
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-2
Chelsea
Batshuayi (82' og.)
Dier (31'), Vertonghen (51'), Alderweireld (83'), Kane (88')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Alonso (24', 88')
Rudiger (30'), Luiz (38'), Alonso (87')

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen bemoans Wembley 'bad luck' against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen says that the team suffer from 'bad luck' when they play Chelsea at Wembley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has claimed that his teammates never get "any luck" when they play Chelsea at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who finished last season as runners-up to champions Chelsea, hosted the Blues in their first Premier League match of the campaign at Wembley on Sunday.

The London outfit will play all of their home matches at the national stadium during the 2017-18 season while their new ground is being built.

The last time that Spurs took on Chelsea at Wembley was in the FA Cup semi-final in April, which they lost 4-2, and they suffered another blow on Sunday in a 2-1 defeat.

"We're all disappointed," Eriksen told the club's official website. "We should have got more but we didn't. It's frustrating - Chelsea at Wembley, we don't seem to get any luck. We had the chances, they had a few as well but we dominated the game. We weren't as clinical as them."

Tottenham's next league match is against Burnley at home this Sunday.

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Report: Pulis still unsure on Kevin Wimmer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Christian Eriksen, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Marcos Alonso celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Result: Marcos Alonso nets double as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa 'rejects China move as Atletico Madrid return closes in'
Eriksen bemoans 'bad luck' against ChelseaLille to bid £36m for Michy Batshuayi?Aluko accuses Sampson of 'racist' remarkCourtois reveals Chelsea "wake-up call"David Luiz: 'I was told to run a lot'
Costa: Conte text "moment of madness"Conte: 'Wembley amazing for visitors'Alonso: 'We fully deserved the win'Conte: 'Chelsea gave perfect response'Conte ecstatic with Chelsea response
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Marcos Alonso celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Result: Marcos Alonso nets double as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen bemoans Wembley 'bad luck' against Chelsea
Harry Kane 'not bothered' by August curseAlli: 'New signings will help improve Spurs'Conte: 'Wembley amazing for visitors'Pochettino: "We were unlucky today"Davies: 'Loss nothing to do with Wembley'
Report: Pulis still unsure on Kevin WimmerTeam News: Trippier returns for SpursWalker-Peters in line for new Spurs deal?Pochettino: 'Player power is a problem'Arsenal, Spurs to pounce for Fener teen?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
 