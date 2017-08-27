Aug 27, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-0
Everton
Fabregas (27'), Morata (40')
Moses (76'), Azpilicueta (88')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gueye (9'), Rooney (71')

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte 'pleased' with win over Everton

Antonio Conte celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
© Offside
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte praises his players for their chance creation and dominance during the 2-0 win over Everton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 17:28 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has declared that he is "pleased" with his team's display during their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.

The Italian praised his players for their dominance and chance creation, but admitted that he is hoping to further strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes.

"We must be pleased with the performance. We played a really good game. We dominated and had plenty of chances," Conte told BBC Sport.

"The only negative thing is we should be more clinical. But there were a lot of positive things.

"There are maybe four or five days to go before the close of the transfer market. I think the club is trying to work very hard to improve the squad. I need to rotate my players - for that I need a good number of players. I'm sure the club are trying to do their best."

First-half goals from Spanish duo Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata sealed the points for the defending champions.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Team News: Sigurdsson gets full Everton league debut
Eden Hazard makes Chelsea comebackChelsea 'to hold Ross Barkley talks'Newcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?Preview: Chelsea vs. EvertonLiverpool planning Renato Sanches move?
Team News: Sigurdsson gets full Everton league debut
Preview: Chelsea vs. EvertonEverton handed tough Europa League drawKoeman: 'Pickford is proving good value'Koeman hails "incredible" Sigurdsson goalResult: Sigurdsson stunner seals Everton progress
