World Cup
Aug 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Belgium
vs.
GibraltarGibraltar
 

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte surprised by Eden Hazard's call-up to Belgium squad

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that he "respects" Roberto Martinez's decision to call up Eden Hazard to his Belgium squad, despite the winger's lack of game time.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has said that Eden Hazard will not play for Belgium during the upcoming international period if he has not fully recovered from injury.

In June, Hazard fractured his ankle, resulting in a delayed start to the winger's season, but that has not stopped Roberto Martinez from selecting him in the national team squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

However, while Conte has suggested that Martinez should remain cautious over Hazard's fitness, the Italian has insisted that he respects the decision.

Conte is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It's very important to give the right time to recover well.

"I was a coach of the national team with Italy so I respect the decision of the coach. If Hazard isn't ready he will not play, it's why he doesn't play with us."

On Friday night, Hazard stepped up his recovery by playing for 75 minutes for the development side as the Blues youngsters lost 3-0 to Everton.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Eden Hazard makes Chelsea comeback
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Eden Hazard, Roberto Martinez, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Chelsea confident over signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Liverpool to hijack Chelsea bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte surprised by Eden Hazard's call-up to Belgium squad
Eden Hazard makes Chelsea comebackChelsea 'to hold Ross Barkley talks'Newcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?Preview: Chelsea vs. EvertonLiverpool planning Renato Sanches move?
Chelsea 'increasingly confident of Ox deal'Chelsea to make fresh Llorente bid?Juventus 'contact Chelsea over Cahill'Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundReport: Barca turn to Chelsea ace Willian
> Chelsea Homepage
More Belgium News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte surprised by Eden Hazard's call-up to Belgium squad
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Christian Benteke "very happy" at Crystal Palace
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Romelu Lukaku to appear in court after being arrested in Los Angeles
Leekens: 'Lukaku is complete package'Result: Belgium beat Estonia to extend group leadTeam News: Lukaku spearheads Belgium attackLive Commentary: Estonia 0-2 Belgium - as it happenedResult: Batshuayi, Fellaini net in Belgium win
Chelsea confirm Hazard's three-month layoffLive Commentary: Belgium 2-1 Czech Republic - as it happenedTeam News: Kompany handed captaincy in Hazard absenceBelgium reveal Hazard fractured ankleEden Hazard suffers ankle injury
> Belgium Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 