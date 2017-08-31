Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that he "respects" Roberto Martinez's decision to call up Eden Hazard to his Belgium squad, despite the winger's lack of game time.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has said that Eden Hazard will not play for Belgium during the upcoming international period if he has not fully recovered from injury.

In June, Hazard fractured his ankle, resulting in a delayed start to the winger's season, but that has not stopped Roberto Martinez from selecting him in the national team squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

However, while Conte has suggested that Martinez should remain cautious over Hazard's fitness, the Italian has insisted that he respects the decision.

Conte is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It's very important to give the right time to recover well.

"I was a coach of the national team with Italy so I respect the decision of the coach. If Hazard isn't ready he will not play, it's why he doesn't play with us."

On Friday night, Hazard stepped up his recovery by playing for 75 minutes for the development side as the Blues youngsters lost 3-0 to Everton.