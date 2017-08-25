Aug 25, 2017 at 7.05pm UK at ​The Recreation Ground
Chelsea U23sChelsea Under-23s
vs.
Everton U23sEverton Under-23s
 

Eden Hazard makes Chelsea comeback for Under-23 team

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Belgian attacker Eden Hazard returns from a broken ankle for Chelsea Under-23s in their 3-0 defeat to Everton Under-23s on Friday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Eden Hazard made his return from a broken ankle for Chelsea Under-23s in their 3-0 defeat to Everton Under-23s on Friday night.

The Belgian attacker has not been available for Chelsea this season after breaking his ankle on international duty in June.

Hazard was named in the starting XI for Chelsea's Under-23 clash in Aldershot, however, and the 26-year-old played 74 minutes of the match before being replaced by Jacob Maddox.

First-team boss Antonio Conte watched from the stands as Hazard returned to action, and it is thought that the attacker could make his comeback for the senior side next month following the international break.

Hazard scored 17 times in 43 appearances for Chelsea last season, including 16 in the Premier League as the Blues landed the title.

Loic Remy #18 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Jacob Maddox, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Chelsea confident over signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
 Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United host Burton Albion in EFL Cup
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard makes Chelsea comeback for Under-23 team
Chelsea 'to hold Ross Barkley talks'Newcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?Preview: Chelsea vs. EvertonLiverpool planning Renato Sanches move?Chelsea 'increasingly confident of Ox deal'
Chelsea to make fresh Llorente bid?Juventus 'contact Chelsea over Cahill'Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundReport: Barca turn to Chelsea ace WillianDidier Drogba visits Chelsea stars
> Chelsea Homepage
More Chelsea Under-23s News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard makes Chelsea comeback for Under-23 team
> Chelsea Under-23s Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 