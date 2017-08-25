Belgian attacker Eden Hazard returns from a broken ankle for Chelsea Under-23s in their 3-0 defeat to Everton Under-23s on Friday night.

Eden Hazard made his return from a broken ankle for Chelsea Under-23s in their 3-0 defeat to Everton Under-23s on Friday night.

The Belgian attacker has not been available for Chelsea this season after breaking his ankle on international duty in June.

Hazard was named in the starting XI for Chelsea's Under-23 clash in Aldershot, however, and the 26-year-old played 74 minutes of the match before being replaced by Jacob Maddox.

First-team boss Antonio Conte watched from the stands as Hazard returned to action, and it is thought that the attacker could make his comeback for the senior side next month following the international break.

Hazard scored 17 times in 43 appearances for Chelsea last season, including 16 in the Premier League as the Blues landed the title.