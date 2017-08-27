Peter Crouch says that Stoke City have made a decent start to the new campaign following their draw at West Bromwich Albion.

The former Liverpool man headed the Potters level in the 77th minute after Jay Rodriguez's first Premier League goal for West Brom opened the scoring.

"It's a decent point, coming away to West Brom is always tough so it's a good result. It wasn't my finest goals we will take them every day of the week," BBC Sport quotes Crouch as saying.

"At home you want to get off to a good start, we beat Arsenal and drew here so that's a good start to the season."

The result moves Stoke up to 11th place in the table, while unbeaten West Brom are fifth ahead of Sunday's remaining fixtures.