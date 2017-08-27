Everton hand a first Premier League start to record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson at Chelsea.

The Iceland international's inclusion is one of two changes for the Toffees, with summer signing Sandro Ramirez returning from injury to claim a place in the starting XI.

The suspended Morgan Schneiderlin and youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the pair to make way, the latter dropping to the bench for the showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Hosts Chelsea have also made two changes for the match, handing starts to Cesc Fabregas and Pedro at the expense of Andreas Christensen and Tiemoue Bakayoko, who are named among the substitutes.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Willian, Morata

Subs: Caballero, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musonda, Batshuayi, Christensen, Tomori

Everton: Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Holgate; Davies, Gueye, Baines; Rooney, Sigurdsson, Ramirez

Subs: Lennon, Martina, Besic, Stekelenburg, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny

