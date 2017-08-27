Aug 27, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-0
Everton
Fabregas (27'), Morata (40')
Moses (76'), Azpilicueta (88')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gueye (9'), Rooney (71')

Team News: Gylfi Sigurdsson gets first Everton league start at Chelsea

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Everton hand a first Premier League start to record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson at Chelsea.
Everton have handed a first Premier League start to record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson against champions Chelsea.

The Iceland international's inclusion is one of two changes for the Toffees, with summer signing Sandro Ramirez returning from injury to claim a place in the starting XI.

The suspended Morgan Schneiderlin and youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the pair to make way, the latter dropping to the bench for the showdown at Stamford Bridge.

Hosts Chelsea have also made two changes for the match, handing starts to Cesc Fabregas and Pedro at the expense of Andreas Christensen and Tiemoue Bakayoko, who are named among the substitutes.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Willian, Morata
Subs: Caballero, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musonda, Batshuayi, Christensen, Tomori

Everton: Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka, Holgate; Davies, Gueye, Baines; Rooney, Sigurdsson, Ramirez
Subs: Lennon, Martina, Besic, Stekelenburg, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny

Andreas Christensen of Chelsea shoots at goal during a friendly match against Sydney FC on June 2, 2015
