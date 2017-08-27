Jay Rodriguez: 'First West Bromwich Albion goal means everything'

Southampton's Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Barnsley during their League Cup match on August 27, 2013
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal for the club during their 1-1 draw with Stoke City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 16:43 UK

West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez has declared that scoring his first Premier League goal for the club was a special moment in his career.

The former Southampton forward said that netting the opener during the Baggies' 1-1 draw with Stoke City "meant everything" to him.

"I have always tried to get on the end of crosses. Luckily I judged the bounce and it went in today," BBC Sport quotes the hitman as saying.

"The goal means everything. All I want to do is play after time out and I am enjoying be part of it. We have made a positive start. Perhaps we could have held on for the win, but it's a good point."

The result helped West Brom maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season and leaves them in fifth place ahead of Sunday's remaining fixtures.

Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Crouch: 'Stoke have started season well'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jay Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Southampton's Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Barnsley during their League Cup match on August 27, 2013
Jay Rodriguez: 'First West Bromwich Albion goal means everything'
 Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Peter Crouch: 'Stoke City have started season well'
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Result: West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City share the points
Team News: Two changes for West Brom against StokeWest Brom to launch bid for Sakho?Pulis: 'Swansea want to sign Chadli'West Brom youngster joins Walsall on loanOliver Burke seals West Brom move
Burke 'heading for West Brom medical'Evans to seal £30m City switch next week?United host Burton in EFL CupO'Neill: 'Evans will not be distracted'Man City to launch new Evans bid?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Stoke City News
Southampton's Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Barnsley during their League Cup match on August 27, 2013
Jay Rodriguez: 'First West Bromwich Albion goal means everything'
 Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Peter Crouch: 'Stoke City have started season well'
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Result: West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City share the points
Team News: Two changes for West Brom against StokeHughes "hopeful" over new Stoke signingsStoke 'nearing deal for Bjorn Engels'Southgate 'to ditch Hart for Butland'Hughes hails "huge" victory over Arsenal
Arsene Wenger: "We were unlucky"Result: Jese nets on debut as Stoke beat ArsenalTeam News: Two changes for Gunners against StokeLive Commentary: Stoke City 1-0 Arsenal - as it happenedBenitez looking to get best from Joselu
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 