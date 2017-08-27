West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal for the club during their 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez has declared that scoring his first Premier League goal for the club was a special moment in his career.

The former Southampton forward said that netting the opener during the Baggies' 1-1 draw with Stoke City "meant everything" to him.

"I have always tried to get on the end of crosses. Luckily I judged the bounce and it went in today," BBC Sport quotes the hitman as saying.

"The goal means everything. All I want to do is play after time out and I am enjoying be part of it. We have made a positive start. Perhaps we could have held on for the win, but it's a good point."

The result helped West Brom maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season and leaves them in fifth place ahead of Sunday's remaining fixtures.