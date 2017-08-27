General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane: 'I am counting on Borja Mayoral'

Borja Mayoral of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's opening goal during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that he is "counting on" 20-year-old forward Borja Mayoral this season.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he is "counting on" Borja Mayoral this season.

The 20-year-old made six first-team appearances for Los Blancos during the 2015-16 campaign, before spending last term on loan at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Mayoral only managed two goals in 21 appearances for Wolfsburg last season, but the Spain Under-21 international said earlier this month that he was desperate to prove his worth at the Bernabeu.

The striker has not been involved in the first team this season, although Zidane has insisted that the youngster has a role to play during the 2017-18 campaign.

"Mayoral's absence? I don't want another striker. Mayoral hasn't been called up because there's 25 of us and some have to be left out, but I'm counting on him," Zidane told reporters. "It's a year for him to learn and be ready for when he gets a chance to play. His chance will come."

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga season with a home game against Valencia on Saturday night.

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
