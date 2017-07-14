New Transfer Talk header

Leganes "hopeful" over Borja Mayoral deal

Borja Mayoral of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's opening goal during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015
Leganes sporting director Txema Indias 'hopes' that his club will be able to sign Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral on loan this summer.
Leganes sporting director Txema Indias is "hopeful" that his club will be able to sign Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral on a loan deal ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Mayoral, 20, spent last season on loan in Germany with Wolfsburg, scoring twice in 21 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

The Spain Under-21 international has been tipped to leave Real Madrid on another short-term move this summer, and Indias has said that his club 'believe they are favourites' for the centre-forward.

"It's a bit like a year ago with Mariano (Diaz), Borja Mayoral is a player that will probably have a lot of suitors," Indias told AS.

"Real Madrid have not yet indicated that he will be allowed to depart the club this summer. We will see if he leaves Madrid, but if he does we believe we are favourites. This is a case that could go on for a while but we are hopeful a deal will be struck."

Mayoral has failed to score in six senior appearances for Real Madrid.

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
