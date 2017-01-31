Jan 31, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Chelsea

Live Commentary: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea from Anfield.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea from Anfield.

Liverpool will enter this match off the back of three straight losses in all competitions, including a 3-2 home defeat to Swansea City in the Premier League last time out.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have won their last four in all competitions and currently sit eight points clear of second-place Arsenal at the top of the table.

Chelsea are unbeaten on their last four Premier League trips to Anfield, although Liverpool won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse match earlier this season.


7.48pmThere is no question that the absence of European football has helped Chelsea in the league, but their next two matches are vital as they face Liverpool tonight and host Arsenal on Saturday afternoon. If they can get through the next two unbeaten, it would be very difficult to see them giving away the Premier League title in the final run-in. We are now just 10 minutes from kickoff here.

7.45pm

7.42pmBetween September 11 and September 24, Chelsea drew with Swansea and lost against Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League. That led to Conte having a re-think in terms of formation and the Blues have thrived since a switch to 3-4-3. On paper, there have been a lot better Chelsea XIs in recent seasons, but Conte has got every single player pulling in the same direction.

7.38pmThere were concerns that Diego Costa, who has 15 Premier League goals this season, could leave Chelsea this month amid interest from China, but it is now certain that the Spain international will remain at Stamford Bridge until at least the end of the season. Another strong performance from the striker tonight could go a long way to helping Chelsea move further clear at the top of the table.

7.35pmChelsea, on the other hand, are flying. Since losing 2-0 at Tottenham in the Premier League on January 4, the Blues have beaten Peterborough United and Brentford in the FA Cup, in addition to overcoming Leicester and Hull in the league. Eighteen wins from 22 matches have left them top of the Premier League on 55 points and they have room for manoeuvre with 16 games left.

7.32pm

7.28pmAfter bowing out of the League Cup and FA Cup, Liverpool now only have the Premier League to focus on this season. After this match, they will visit an improving Hull City, before hosting Tottenham on February 11. They will then travel to the champions Leicester and welcome Arsenal in their next two. It would be fair to say that on paper at least, it is a very difficult few weeks for Klopp's side.

7.25pmA record of 13 wins, six draws and three defeats has brought Liverpool 45 Premier League points this season. They are actually the leading scorers on 51, but have shipped 27 goals, which is far from the best record in the division. The loss of Mane, who is on the bench tonight, to international duty hurt them badly and they are not exactly a team set up to shut up shop and grind out results.

7.22pmBack-to-back cup exits has placed a lot of pressure on Liverpool, but they also lost 3-2 at home to struggling Swansea in the Premier League last weekend. Klopp's side have actually now lost four of their last six games in all competitions and they are in serious danger of slipping outside of the top four in the Premier League. It is absolutely vital that they return to form in this match.

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017© SilverHub


7.18pmAs mentioned, both of these sides were in FA Cup action at the weekend, with very mixed results. Chelsea absolutely breezed into the fifth round of the competition with a 4-0 home win over Brentford, but Liverpool lost 2-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds also lost 1-0 to Southampton at Anfield last Wednesday as they were knocked out of the League Cup in the semi-finals.

7.15pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 45 minutes from kickoff on this cold night in Liverpool. The home side will enter the match in fourth position in the table on 45 points, while Chelsea lead the way on 55 points. The Blues are eight points clear of second-place Arsenal and nine clear of third-place Tottenham Hotspur. It is some lead at this stage of the campaign.

7.12pmAs for Chelsea, Antonio Conte has made a brave call in the final third - leaving in-form Pedro on the bench as Willian starts alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard. There are no other surprises in the away side's XI, as Gary Cahill again skippers the team from a three-man defence. Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses continue in the wing-back positions, while N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic keep their midfield spots.

Willian of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016© SilverHub


7.08pmThe big news from the Liverpool camp is that Nathaniel Clyne is fit to return at right-back, but Sadio Mane, who has been rushed back from Africa Cup of Nations duty, is only on the bench. Clyne's timely return means that Jurgen Klopp can select arguably his first-choice back four, while Emre Can is handed a start in central midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum. Roberto Firmino will again play in the false nine position, meaning that Daniel Sturridge has dropped to the bench.

7.05pmTEAMS!

LPOOL: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Firmino, Coutinho

CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Costa, Hazard


7.02pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Anfield. Both sides were in FA Cup action at the weekend - more on that later – and wholesale changes were expected for this match. Let's take a look at the two XIs for the clash on Merseyside...

6.58pmWill there be any scenes of this ilk tonight? Only time will tell!

Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez clashes with Chelsea's Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic after appearing to bite the Chelsea player during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at the Anfield stadium in Liverp© Getty Images


6.55pmIt might be transfer deadline day, but neither of these two clubs are expected to spend in the last few hours. There is plenty happening elsewhere though and you can find find out what is occurring on Sports Mole throughout the night. It has been another busy day, as expected.

6.52pmLiverpool might be unbeaten in their last four with Chelsea in the Premier League, but the Blues are unbeaten on their last four Premier League trips to Anfield – winning twice and drawing twice since their last defeat in May 2012. Should Liverpool record all the points tonight, it would be the first time that they have completed a Premier League double over Chelsea since the 2011-12 campaign.

6.49pmTonight will be the 177th meeting between these two teams in all competitions. Liverpool lead the head-to-head 77 wins to Chelsea's 61 and the Reds are actually unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches with the team from Stamford Bridge. Indeed, the Reds won 2-1 when they travelled to London for the reserve match earlier this season. At that point, Chelsea did not look potential champions.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from Anfield and it is a big one as Liverpool welcome the leaders Chelsea. It has been a very difficult last week for the Reds and they will welcome a Chelsea side that are absolutely flying at the top of the Premier League table. Be sure to stay tuned for what should be a pulsating night of football on Merseyside!

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
