Chelsea

Chelsea captain John Terry: 'I hope I don't play again this season'

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea captain John Terry says that he hopes that Antonio Conte does not play him again this season because of the team's impressive campaign.
Chelsea captain John Terry has admitted that he hopes manager Antonio Conte does not play him again this season because of how well the team are doing without him.

The former England skipper has been in the background for most of the season after he was hit with injury trouble in the early stages of the campaign.

So far, Terry has started just four Premier League games and made two appearances off the substitutes bench in the top flight, but Chelsea are not missing him as they sit eight points clear at the top of the table.

Since Conte switched to a 3-4-3 system, Terry has not had a look-in due to the solid unit of Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta at the back.

"When you've got a manager like Conte who's been honest with me from day one 'listen you're not getting back, in the boys are playing great the team's flying', you haven't got a leg to stand on," Terry told BT Sport.

"I genuinely mean when I say it, but for me I am honestly hoping I don't play this season which means they keep winning. Do you get that from a player that's been here five years? I don't think you do. Do you get that from a player who plays but moaning every week? I've not moaned once.

"I'm training unbelievably, you have to, you do things the right way because the love of the club and how much you respect the club and how good the club has been to you over the years."

In total, the 36-year-old has made nine appearances in all competitions, but just seven starts.

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
