Chelsea legend Frank Lampard says that defender Cesar Azpilicueta has been the best player for the Premier League leaders this season.

The Blues currently hold an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and Antonio Conte's side have received praise for their efforts all over the pitch.

However, club legend Lampard has singled out Azpilicueta, with the Spaniard featuring regularly on the right of a three-man defence.

The 38-year-old told the Daily Mail: "He's been brilliant. Costa and Hazard get the limelight but he's basically a right back and a centre half.

"He is tailor-made for that role. He's probably been player of the season."

Azpilicueta has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season.