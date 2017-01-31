Jan 31, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Sadio Mane returns to Anfield ahead of Chelsea clash

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Sadio Mane rejoins his Liverpool teammates ahead of the Premier League clash with Chelsea following Senegal's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has joined up with his teammates again ahead of this evening's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

Mane has not featured for the Reds since January 2 due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, but is available for the visit of the league leaders following Senegal's exit from the competition.

Mane missed the decisive spot kick in a penalty shootout during the quarter-final between Senegal and Cameroon on Saturday as his side went crashing out at the quarter-final stage.

The 24-year-old is not expected to start against Antonio Conte's side but could be named among the subs as Liverpool look to avoid falling to four consecutive home defeats for just the second time in their history.

Liverpool have endured a poor run of form in the absence of their nine-goal top scorer, winning just one of the seven matches Mane has missed.

