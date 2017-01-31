Team News: Sadio Mane back on Liverpool bench

Sadio Mane is named on the Liverpool bench for the visit of Premier League leaders Chelsea following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward missed the decisive spot kick for Senegal in their quarter-final with Cameroon on Saturday and only rejoined his teammates late on Monday, but is thrown straight back into the matchday squad by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is also able to recall Nathaniel Clyne after he overcame a rib injury which has troubled him throughout the month, while Joel Matip makes his first Premier League start since December 11.

Matip's return is the only change from Liverpool's last Premier League outing - a 3-2 home defeat to Swansea City - but Klopp makes nine changes to the team that lost against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino the only players to keep their place.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also make a host of changes from their FA Cup win over Brentford at the weekend as the likes of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois all return.

However, Antonio Conte makes just the one change from their last Premier League match as Willian replaces Pedro in the attacking trio.

Asmir Begovic is a notable inclusion on the Chelsea bench despite ongoing speculation over his future, but there is no place in the squad for Branislav Ivanovic, who is expected to complete a move to Zenit St Petersburg this evening.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Mane, Origi, Sturridge

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi

