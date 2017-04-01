Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

2.30pm If that record is daunting enough then Palace will be even more worried by Chelsea home record this season, which has been almost faultless. Conte's side are currently on a 13-match winning streak at Stamford Bridge in all competitions, and since the Italian took over they have picked up maximum points from 16 of their 17 home games, with a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in September the only blemish on their copybook.

2.28pm For all of the money and world-class managers amongst the chasing pack, it is so hard to keep up with that sort of pace and very few would argue that Chelsea would be deserving champions this season. No team has conceded fewer goals this season, with Chelsea also keeping a league-high 14 clean sheets, while only Liverpool have scored more too. In all competitions it is now 12 games since Chelsea last loss, winning 10 of those including each of their last five, while that 2-0 defeat to Spurs at the start of January is their only loss in the last 23 games.

2.26pm That win means that Chelsea are now just 21 points - or seven more victories - away from sealing the title, no matter what the chasing pack can do, and considering their relentless form it wouldn't be wise to back against them achieving above and beyond that total over the final 10 games of the season - even if those below them slip up. Chelsea have won 19 of their last 22 Premier League games, including each of their last three, and have taken a staggering 59 points from the 66 on offer since their back-to-back defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal in September.

2.24pm The way Chelsea have performed, particularly in recent weeks, makes it almost impossible to see them surrendering a 10-point lead with just 10 games of the season remaining. They have not been blowing teams away of late, but they have still been getting the job done and the 2-1 victory over Stoke before the international break was another clear example of that. They were forced to fight for everything at the bet365 Stadium, and fight they did before Gary Cahill popped up with an 87th-minute winner.

2.22pm Chelsea go into today's match as the overwhelming favourites to take another step towards the title, and with good reason too, but they will need to be wary of Crystal Palace considering their visitors' recent form. Antonio Conte does not seem like the type of manager to allow complacency to slip in, though, and there is very little chance that he will let his side take their foot off the pedal in these closing stages of the campaign. Conte built his name by dealing with the pressure of being favourites ever game at Juventus, and Chelsea have so far conducted themselves in a very professional manner during these types of games.

2.20pm Palace's improvement, particularly defensively, has come since their January additions, which include Milivojevic and most notably Mamadou Sakho. The Liverpool loanee has made three appearances for the Eagles since joining them and returning to full fitness, and in all three matches Palace have managed to keep a clean sheet. Of course, it is a whole team effort, but the arrival of Sakho has certainly given them a major boost and they will be desperate to secure his services on a permanent basis if they can afford to do so this summer.

2.18pm Should Benteke find himself misfiring again then Palace will likely turn to Wilfried Zaha, who scored a fine goal on international duty recently and will be looking to keep that form up today. The winger can certainly be a direct threat with his pace and dribbling, but his end product can be lacking at times and against a Chelsea defence that doesn't give up many chances that could prove costly today. The same applies to Townsend, really, who joins Zaha and Puncheon in the trio behind Benteke today.

2.16pm Palace will expect their main goal threat to come via Christian Benteke, although that hasn't been the case recently. The Belgian has scored just once in his last 13 Premier League games having begun his Palace career with eight goals in his first 13 top-flight outings. It has been a drastic tail-off in form, but he does have a decent record against today's opponents having scored in four different Premier League games against Chelsea - a personal best tally against top-flight clubs. That includes netted home and away against the Blues for Liverpool last season, and he has also registered on his last two trips to Stamford Bridge.

2.14pm Palace, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 1-0 win over Watford last time out, which is no surprise considering their recent upturn in form. Patrick van Aanholt was the only player threatening to break back into the side, but he remains sidelined with an ankle injury which means that Jeffrey Schlupp continues on the left side of defence. The likes of Dann, Delaney and Kelly all must make do with places on the bench once again.

2.12pm Should Conte stick with the 3-4-3 formation as the teamsheet suggests, though, then it looks as though Fabregas will play in the front three alongside Costa and Hazard having replaced Willian in the side, while Pedro will operate as a right wing-back - something he has done previously this season. It is the absence of Victor Moses with a calf injury that seems to have caused the confusion, which perhaps highlights a relative lack of depth in that position for the Blues. Courtois, meanwhile, has overcome a hip injury to start in goal.

2.10pm Chelsea had used the fewest players and made the fewest changes to their starting XI going into this one, but Conte makes three changes from the team that battled past Stoke last time out. It could even be a change of formation, which Conte did do towards the closing stages of that win over Stoke, with Azpilicueta and Alonso as the full-backs in a defensive four and Kante and Matic sitting behind Pedro, Fabregas and Hazard.

2.08pm There is also a start for Diego Costa, who suffered an injury scare of his own on international duty with Spain. The striker was quickly given the all-clear, though, and was always expected to be fit to lead the line today. He will renew his search for his 50th Premier League goal and, should he get it today then he would be only the seventh player to reach that milestone for Chelsea and the fifth-fastest to do so in Premier League history, level with Sergio Aguero and behind only Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Fernando Torres.

2.06pm The headline news from those selections is that Eden Hazard returns for Chelsea this afternoon having been struggling with a calf injury of late. The Belgian missed the win over Stoke before the international break and was subsequently forced to pull out of international duty, but he returned to training on Thursday and is deemed fit enough to start today. There had been suggestions that he would be rested today with one eye on Wednesday's match against Man City, but Conte has brought the talismanic winger back in for this one.

2.04pm CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, Kelly, Ledley, Kaikai, Sako

2.04pm CRYSTAL PALACE STARTING XI: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke

2.02pm CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

2.02pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Pedro, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard