Antonio Conte has named a strong starting XI as Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Italian makes two changes to the side that claimed a 2-1 victory at Stoke City before the international break, with a fit-again Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas both coming in alongside Diego Costa up front.

Victor Moses misses out with a calf injury and Willian drops to the bench, with N'Golo Kante, Pedro, Nemanja Matic and Marcos Alonso patrolling the middle of the park in a 3-4-3 formation.

Conte sticks with a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill ahead of Thibaut Courtois, who has overcome a hip complaint to start between the sticks.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Pedro, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, Kelly, Ledley, Kaikai, Sako

