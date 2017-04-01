Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Team News: Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas start for Chelsea

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte names a strong starting XI as Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 14:32 UK

Antonio Conte has named a strong starting XI as Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Italian makes two changes to the side that claimed a 2-1 victory at Stoke City before the international break, with a fit-again Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas both coming in alongside Diego Costa up front.

Victor Moses misses out with a calf injury and Willian drops to the bench, with N'Golo Kante, Pedro, Nemanja Matic and Marcos Alonso patrolling the middle of the park in a 3-4-3 formation.

Conte sticks with a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill ahead of Thibaut Courtois, who has overcome a hip complaint to start between the sticks.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Pedro, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, Kelly, Ledley, Kaikai, Sako

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from Stamford Bridge this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitness
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa, Victor Moses, Willian, N'Golo Kante, Pedro, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Thibaut Courtois, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Antonio Conte urges Eden Hazard to reject Real Madrid move
 Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
Team News: Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas start for Chelsea
Zidane hoping to part ways with Real attacker?Chelsea 'plotting £25m Bertrand bid'Gallas: 'Chelsea the top team in London'Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barcelona linkChelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'
Conte: 'I feel sympathy for Allardyce'Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitnessChelsea 'to focus on Sanchez, Lukaku'Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculationConte: 'Chelsea deserve to win title'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
 Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
Team News: Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas start for Chelsea
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'I feel sympathy for Sam Allardyce'
Conte "confident" of Eden Hazard fitnessAllardyce: 'Cabaye could exit Crystal Palace'Yohan Cabaye hints at Marseille movePreview: Chelsea vs. Crystal PalaceHazard, Courtois return to Chelsea training
Sky announces more Premier League picksPardew: 'Player loyalty cost me Palace job'Wilfried Zaha hits back at Southgate claimsSouthampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Wolves interested in re-signing Bakary Sako?
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 