Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is sympathetic towards Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce following his one-game stint in charge of England.

Allardyce was appointed as Roy Hodgson's successor in the wake of England's early exit from Euro 2016, but lasted just one match before he himself was sacked following ill-judged comments to an undercover newspaper reporter.

The 62-year-old has since taken over at relegation-threatened Crystal Palace and will take the Eagles to Stamford Bridge this weekend, and former Italy boss Conte admitted that he was sad to see Allardyce's time at international level come to a premature end.

"It's a pity for him being sacked by the national team after only one game. I know the importance of being the coach of your country, for the national team," he told reporters.

Conte stepped down from his role as Italy manager after Euro 2016 and has since steered Chelsea to a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.