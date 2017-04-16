Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refuses to discuss the cause of the ankle injury which kept Thibaut Courtois out of his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to discuss the cause of the ankle injury which kept Thibaut Courtois out of this afternoon's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Belgian failed a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, and deputy goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was unable to prevent the leaders from falling to a 2-0 defeat in his absence.

Speculation has arisen suggesting that Courtois suffered the injury while playing basketball in midweek, but Conte would not delve further into the incident.

"After a defeat it is not right to go into this situation. Courtois had an injury in the middle of the week and for this reason he wasn't available today, but I think it is right to focus on the game and not to find excuses," he told reporters.

The defeat sees Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just four points.