Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,272
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Chelsea
Rashford (7'), Herrera (49')
Herrera (73'), Rojo (75'), Ibrahimovic (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Costa (33'), Cahill (48'), Fabregas (90')

Antonio Conte refuses to discuss cause of Thibaut Courtois injury

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refuses to discuss the cause of the ankle injury which kept Thibaut Courtois out of his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to discuss the cause of the ankle injury which kept Thibaut Courtois out of this afternoon's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Belgian failed a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, and deputy goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was unable to prevent the leaders from falling to a 2-0 defeat in his absence.

Speculation has arisen suggesting that Courtois suffered the injury while playing basketball in midweek, but Conte would not delve further into the incident.

"After a defeat it is not right to go into this situation. Courtois had an injury in the middle of the week and for this reason he wasn't available today, but I think it is right to focus on the game and not to find excuses," he told reporters.

The defeat sees Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just four points.

Tables
> Full Version
 