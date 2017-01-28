Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Brentford

Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Brentford

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Sports Mole presents live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:29 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Chelsea and Brentford.

The Premier League leaders will look to see off their West London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and keep their hopes of a domestic double alive.

Meanwhile the Bees, who are 15th in the Championship, will be hoping to upset their top-flight rivals on their own turf in the same manner that Bradford City did two seasons ago.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm.


2.26pmThe fixture list has not been particularly kind to Chelsea, who find themselves travelling to Liverpool in the Premier League just three days from now, while the weekend sees them face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. A crucial week if there ever was one, so you can understand the widescale changes for today's game.

2.23pmDean Smith, meanwhile, has made just one change this afternoon, with Yoann Barbet coming in for Tom Field, while striker Scott Hogan has once again been left out amid speculation linking him with a move to West Ham United in the current transfer window.

2.21pmBackup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic starts in goal for the Blues, despite being linked with a move to Bournemouth in recent days, while the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Cesc Fabregas and recent loan returnee Nathan Ake are also given a rare start today.

2.19pmConte has opted for widescale changes to his starting XI - nine in total - with Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro the only players who started their side's 2-0 win against Hull City in the Premier League.

2.17pmBRENTFORD SUBS: Bonham, Hogan, Hofmann, Kerschbaumer, Clarke, Jota, Field

2.16pmCHELSEA SUBS: Eduardo, Ivanovic, Moses, Matic, Kenedy, Hazard, Costa

2.15pmBRENTFORD STARTING XI: Bentley, Colin, Bjelland, Dean, Yennaris, McEachran, Egan, Woods, Sawyers, Vibe, Barbet

2.13pmCHELSEA STARTING XI: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Azpilicueta, Pedro, Chalobah, Fabregas, Ake, Willian, Batshuayi, Loftus-Cheek

2.11pmNow, let's have a look at the team news for today's game at the Bridge.

2.09pmJust six miles separate Stamford Bridge from Griffin Park, so the Bees will undoubtedly give it their all to claim their local rivals' scalp, and given that Bradford managed to defeat Chelsea in the fourth round two years ago, they will have it in the backs of their heads that it can indeed be done.

2.06pmWith Antonio Conte's side not in Europe and having been knocked out of the EFL Cup last year, their workload has been somewhat lighter than many of the other big teams in England, so they will be hoping to reap rewards from the two competitions that they're still involved in - and they're doing pretty well so far, leading the Premier League by eight points and still in the FA Cup, where they are favourites to go through today.

2.03pmToday's game at Stamford Bridge sees the Blues aim to keep their hopes of a domestic double alive, while their West London rivals will be hoping to condemn the hosts to the same outcome as two years ago, when Bradford City knocked Chelsea out of the competition at this same stage.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Chelsea and Brentford.

Your Comments
