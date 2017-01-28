Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte hands a start to Nathan Ake as the Blues host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Ake was recalled from his loan spell at Bournemouth to strengthen the Blues squad and he gets his chance, as does Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Conte also selects Kurt Zouma and John Terry in his defence, while Asmir Begovic starts despite being linked with a move away from the club.

With Diego Costa on the bench, Michy Batshuayi begins the fixture in attack as he looks to add to the goal he netted against Peterborough United in the third round.

Chelsea: Begovic; Zouma, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Pedro, Chalobah, Fabregas, Ake; Willian, Batshuayi, Loftus-Cheek

Subs: Eduardo, Ivanovic, Moses, Matic, Kenedy, Hazard, Diego Costa

Brentford: Bentley, Colin, Bjelland, Dean, Yennaris, McEachran, Egan, Woods, Sawyers, Vibe, Barbet

Subs: Bonham, Hogan, Hofmann, Kerschbaumer, Clarke, Jota, Field

