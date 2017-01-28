Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Brentford

Team News: Nathan Ake handed Chelsea start in FA Cup

Nathan Ake of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2013
© Getty Images
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte hands a start to Nathan Ake as the Blues host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has handed a start to Nathan Ake as the Blues host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Ake was recalled from his loan spell at Bournemouth to strengthen the Blues squad and he gets his chance, as does Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Conte also selects Kurt Zouma and John Terry in his defence, while Asmir Begovic starts despite being linked with a move away from the club.

With Diego Costa on the bench, Michy Batshuayi begins the fixture in attack as he looks to add to the goal he netted against Peterborough United in the third round.

Chelsea: Begovic; Zouma, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Pedro, Chalobah, Fabregas, Ake; Willian, Batshuayi, Loftus-Cheek
Subs: Eduardo, Ivanovic, Moses, Matic, Kenedy, Hazard, Diego Costa

Brentford: Bentley, Colin, Bjelland, Dean, Yennaris, McEachran, Egan, Woods, Sawyers, Vibe, Barbet
Subs: Bonham, Hogan, Hofmann, Kerschbaumer, Clarke, Jota, Field

Follow all the action at Stamford Bridge with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu shouts during the French L1 football match Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Lorient at the Parc-des-Prince stadium in Paris on November 1, 2013
Read Next:
Sirigu latest to be linked with Chelsea move
>
View our homepages for Nathan Ake, Antonio Conte, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kurt Zouma, John Terry, Asmir Begovic, Diego Costa, Michy Batshuayi, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Nathan Ake of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2013
Team News: Nathan Ake handed Chelsea start in FA Cup
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Brentford
 Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Frank Lampard: 'Cesar Azpilicueta has been Chelsea's best player this season'
Sirigu latest to be linked with Chelsea moveConte praises mental strength of CahillConte: 'Begovic can leave if replacement found'Lampard reveals Premier League offersNewcastle stopper on Chelsea's shortlist?
Conte hints at late January signingChelsea's Stamford Bridge revamp under threat?West Brom 'make last-ditch Ivanovic approach'Josh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'Celtic 'reject Chelsea bid for Gordon'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Brentford News
Nathan Ake of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2013
Team News: Nathan Ake handed Chelsea start in FA Cup
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Brentford
 Chelsea's Josh McEachran in action in a pre-season friendly against Indonesia All-Stars on July 25, 2013
Josh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'
Brentford sign Dutch winger from PSVReport: Antonio close to new West Ham dealHogan transfer 'held up by add-ons dispute'Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham switch'Grimsby 'reject Rotherham bid for Bogle'
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Judge 'on Brighton, Newcastle radar'Bilic praises West Ham target Scott HoganWest Ham 'fail in £10m bid for Hogan'
> Brentford Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand