Jan 22, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,605
Chelsea
2-0
Hull City
Costa (45'), Cahill (81')
Kante (43')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Dawson (7'), Davies (26'), Robertson (52')

Antonio Conte praises mental strength of Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte says that Gary Cahill has "overcome" his clash of heads with Ryan Mason last week, and also pays his respects to the Hull City midfielder.
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 22:09 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has praised Gary Cahill for the way he came through his sickening clash of heads with Ryan Mason in last weekend's meeting with Hull City.

The Blues' 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday was marred by a first-half collision between the two players, which left Mason requiring surgery on a fractured skull.

As well as hailing the response of Cahill, who went on to score the vital second goal for his side, Conte also paid his regards to the Hull midfielder and wished him a speedy recovery.

"For sure when it happens, this type of situation, it is never good if you are involved in that incident," he told reporters. "It was not so good. [Cahill] has a good mentality and he overcame the situation, the accident.

"But I understand how it is for Gary. It was a bad lesson. I am pleased that the guy [Mason] stays well. I repeat, I wish for him and his family the best and I hope to see him very soon on the pitch to play."

Hull revealed in a statement earlier this week that Mason is 'recovering well' at St Mary's Hospital in London.

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Frank Lampard: 'I've had offers to return to Premier League'
 David Meyler and Marcus Rashford in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-1 Manchester United (Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Robert Snodgrass completes switch to West Ham United
