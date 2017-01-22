Antonio Conte says that Gary Cahill has "overcome" his clash of heads with Ryan Mason last week, and also pays his respects to the Hull City midfielder.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has praised Gary Cahill for the way he came through his sickening clash of heads with Ryan Mason in last weekend's meeting with Hull City.

The Blues' 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday was marred by a first-half collision between the two players, which left Mason requiring surgery on a fractured skull.

As well as hailing the response of Cahill, who went on to score the vital second goal for his side, Conte also paid his regards to the Hull midfielder and wished him a speedy recovery.

"For sure when it happens, this type of situation, it is never good if you are involved in that incident," he told reporters. "It was not so good. [Cahill] has a good mentality and he overcame the situation, the accident.

"But I understand how it is for Gary. It was a bad lesson. I am pleased that the guy [Mason] stays well. I repeat, I wish for him and his family the best and I hope to see him very soon on the pitch to play."

Hull revealed in a statement earlier this week that Mason is 'recovering well' at St Mary's Hospital in London.