Jul 14, 2017 at 5pm UK
LinfieldLinfield
0-2
Celtic

Garrett (63'), Waterworth (69'), Smyth (95')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Sinclair (17'), Rogic (22')
Rogic (56'), Simunovic (59'), Griffiths (65'), Brown (74'), Armstrong (95')

Brendan Rodgers concerned for Leigh Griffiths safety at Linfield

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Brendan Rodgers reveals his concern about Leigh Griffiths's safety after the Celtic striker had missiles thrown at him during the 2-0 win over Linfield.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:12 UK

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he was worried for the safety of Leigh Griffiths after the Celtic striker was targeted with missiles in their Champions League qualifier with Linfield.

The Hoops won 2-0 in Windsor Park on Friday in a match where the club did not take up their ticket allocation because of security fears.

A bottle was aimed at Griffiths after he had set up the opener with a corner and, later on in the game, he was shown a yellow card presumably for taking his time at a corner when more objects came his way.

Asked by Sky Sports News about concerns over Griffiths's safety, Rodgers replied: "I didn't quite see what it actually was but if that is the case then of course there is always a worry.

"It was maybe a bottle of some sort, but anything, whether it's a coin or a bottle or whatever, shouldn't happen. Players go on to the field and it should be a safe environment for them.

"Obviously it's not what you wanted to see. The game was played in good spirit, in the main. So it's not ideally what you would like to see. I thought it was strange him getting booked for it."

Linfield confirmed that they would be launching an investigation into the crowd disorder at the game.

Your Comments
