Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic or Linfield will meet either Dundalk or Rosenborg in the third qualifying round for the Champions League.
Friday, July 14, 2017

Celtic and Linfield have been handed a possible showdown with Dundalk in the Champions League third qualifying round.

On Friday night, Linfield host the Scottish champions in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie, but they have already found out who they may meet should they progress through to the next stage.

Northern Irish outfit Dundalk - who reached the group stages of the Europa League last season - will stand in their way should they manage to overcome Norwegian side Rosenborg.

Ahead of the second leg in Norway, the tie is currently locked at 1-1, meaning that Dundalk will need to score on their travels in order to cancel out their opponent's away goal.

Celtic are looking to qualify for the group stages for the second successive campaign, while Linfield have never progressed past the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Elsewhere in the draw, French side Nice meet Dutch giants Ajax and CSKA Moscow have been given a tie with AEK Athens.

A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
