Celtic or Linfield will meet either Dundalk or Rosenborg in the third qualifying round for the Champions League.

On Friday night, Linfield host the Scottish champions in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie, but they have already found out who they may meet should they progress through to the next stage.

Northern Irish outfit Dundalk - who reached the group stages of the Europa League last season - will stand in their way should they manage to overcome Norwegian side Rosenborg.

Ahead of the second leg in Norway, the tie is currently locked at 1-1, meaning that Dundalk will need to score on their travels in order to cancel out their opponent's away goal.

Celtic are looking to qualify for the group stages for the second successive campaign, while Linfield have never progressed past the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Elsewhere in the draw, French side Nice meet Dutch giants Ajax and CSKA Moscow have been given a tie with AEK Athens.