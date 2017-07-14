Live Commentary: Linfield vs. Celtic

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League second qualifying round clash between Linfield and Celtic.

The first leg of the contest marks the Hoops' first competitive fixture of the new season, having lifted the Scottish Cup with a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in their final game of last term.

Northern Irish champions Linfield entered the competition in the previous round and defeated S.P. La Fiorita of San Marino 1-0 over two legs.

Please note that the match kicks off at 5pm.