Live Commentary: Linfield vs. Celtic

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the Champions League qualifier between Lifield and Celtic.
Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League second qualifying round clash between Linfield and Celtic.

The first leg of the contest marks the Hoops' first competitive fixture of the new season, having lifted the Scottish Cup with a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in their final game of last term.

Northern Irish champions Linfield entered the competition in the previous round and defeated S.P. La Fiorita of San Marino 1-0 over two legs.

Please note that the match kicks off at 5pm.


4.40pmJamie Mulgrew is a key player for the hosts, a midfielder who likes to dominate in the centre of the park and another full Northern Ireland international. It's also worth keeping an eye on Andrew Waterworth, who bagged a hattrick when Linfield defeated Coleraine to lift their domestic cup back in May.

4.37pmLet's start with the home side, and there's a familiar face in goal - Roy Carroll, who has previously played for Manchester United, Hull and West Ham, among other sides in England and earned 45 caps for Northern Ireland. He's still putting in a solid shift at the ripe old age of 39.

4.36pmCELTIC XI: Gordon, Armstrong, Brown, Simunovic, Sinclair, Lustig, Griffiths, Tierney, Rogic, Forrest, Sviatchenko

4.35pmLINFIELD XI: Carroll, Lowry, Haughey, Stafford, Clarke, Casement, Waterworth, Mulgrew, Smyth, Quinn, Garrett

4.34pmGood afternoon all and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Champions League qualifier between Linfield and Celtic, the first competitive match of the season for both teams. Team news incoming...

Your Comments
