Gary Lineker: 'Kyle Walker cannot cross the ball'

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Gary Lineker says that the world's most expensive defender Kyle Walker 'cannot cross the ball'.
Former Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Gary Lineker has claimed that the world's most expensive defender Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City on Friday afternoon, 'cannot cross the ball'.

Man City are believed to have paid more than £50m to sign Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, with the right-back penning a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after completing a medical.

Lineker, however, has revealed his surprise at Walker becoming the most expensive defender in the world.

Walker, who is a 27-time England international, leaves Spurs having made 228 appearances for the London club since debuting during the 2009-10 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
