Manchester City confirm Kyle Walker deal

Manchester City confirm the signing of England international Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal.

On Thursday, it was reported that City had agreed a deal in excess of £50m for Walker, who had seen contract talks with Spurs stall.

Walker underwent a medical with the Citizens on Friday afternoon, and it has now been revealed that the 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola's side.

Walker will take the number 2 shirt.

"I am thrilled to be signing for City and can't wait to get started," Walker told Man City's official website. "Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."

Walker has become Man City's third summer signing following the arrivals of Bernardo Silva and Ederson.