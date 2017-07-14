Manchester City confirm Kyle Walker deal

New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City confirm the signing of England international Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal.
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract.

On Thursday, it was reported that City had agreed a deal in excess of £50m for Walker, who had seen contract talks with Spurs stall.

Walker underwent a medical with the Citizens on Friday afternoon, and it has now been revealed that the 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola's side.

"I am thrilled to be signing for City and can't wait to get started," Walker told Man City's official website. "Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."

Walker has become Man City's third summer signing following the arrivals of Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

