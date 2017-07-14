New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Valencia face Daniel Carrico battle

Sevilla's Portuguese defender Daniel Carrico smiles during a press conference at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on April 9, 2014
© Getty Images
Valencia face a fight to sign Sevilla centre-back Daniel Carrico ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Valencia are reportedly facing a fight to sign Sevilla centre-back Daniel Carrico ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Carrico looked to be heading out of the Estadio Ramon this summer after featuring in just six La Liga matches for the Seville outfit during the 2016-17 season.

Eduardo Berizzo has replaced Jorge Sampaoli as head coach of Sevilla, however, and it is understood that the newly-appointed manager sees the 28-year-old as part of his plans next term.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Valencia are still interested in signing the former Reading defender, but Sevilla are preparing to offer the Portuguese a new contact as the pair prepare to go head-to-head.

Carrico joined Sevilla from Reading in 2013 - initially on loan - and the centre-back has won three Europa League titles during his time at the Estadio Ramon.

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West Brom
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daniel Carrico, Eduardo Berizzo, Jorge Sampaoli, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
Sevilla's Portuguese defender Daniel Carrico smiles during a press conference at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on April 9, 2014
Report: Valencia face Daniel Carrico battle
 Zenit's Belgian defender Nicolas Lombaerts (2nd L) and teammate Zenit's Portuguese defender Luis Neto (L) celebrate their victoy after the UEFA Champions League group H football match Valencia CF vs FC Zenit at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on Septembe
Report: Valencia target Zenit St Petersburg's Luis Neto
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromValencia 'in talks with Kurt Zouma'Valencia complete Neto signingReport: Roma want Valencia's Jose GayaBrighton announce Mathew Ryan signing
Everton, Newcastle weigh up Abdennour?Watford interested in Juventus goalkeeper?Brighton agree fee for goalkeeper Ryan?Brighton keen to sign Ryan from Valencia?Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'
> Valencia Homepage
More Sevilla News
Sevilla's Portuguese defender Daniel Carrico smiles during a press conference at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on April 9, 2014
Report: Valencia face Daniel Carrico battle
 Ever Banega of Sevilla gives the thumbs up after scoring the oprning goal during the UEFA Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Dinamo Arena on August 11, 2015
Ever Banega admits Sevilla "mistake"
 Vitolo celebrates the opener during the Europa League semi-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sevilla on April 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid confirm Vitolo agreement
Villa angry with Sevilla over AmaviZouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromSevilla announce Luis Muriel dealNavas 'to meet with Sevilla on Tuesday'Jordan Amavi fails Sevilla medical
Sevilla agree club-record deal for MurielCelta Vigo not giving up Nolito chaseVilla, Sevilla reach agreement for AmaviLeicester City complete Iborra signingChelsea target Vitolo heading to Atletico
> Sevilla Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AlavesAlaves00000000
2Athletic Bilbao00000000
3Atletico MadridAtletico00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
7EibarEibar00000000
8Espanyol00000000
9Getafe00000000
10GironaGirona00000000
11Las PalmasLas Palmas00000000
12Leganes00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 