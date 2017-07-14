Valencia face a fight to sign Sevilla centre-back Daniel Carrico ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, according to a report.

Valencia are reportedly facing a fight to sign Sevilla centre-back Daniel Carrico ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Carrico looked to be heading out of the Estadio Ramon this summer after featuring in just six La Liga matches for the Seville outfit during the 2016-17 season.

Eduardo Berizzo has replaced Jorge Sampaoli as head coach of Sevilla, however, and it is understood that the newly-appointed manager sees the 28-year-old as part of his plans next term.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Valencia are still interested in signing the former Reading defender, but Sevilla are preparing to offer the Portuguese a new contact as the pair prepare to go head-to-head.

Carrico joined Sevilla from Reading in 2013 - initially on loan - and the centre-back has won three Europa League titles during his time at the Estadio Ramon.