Sep 10, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 18,862
Burnley
1-0
Crystal Palace
Wood (3')
Brady (34')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Benteke (75')

Sean Dyche fears lengthy Tom Heaton absence

Tom Heaton is injured as he falls over Bee Mee during the Premier League game between Burnley and Crystal Palace on September 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals that Tom Heaton is likely to be sidelined for months after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder during the win over Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 21:09 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has revealed that goalkeeper Tom Heaton could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following the injury he sustained during this afternoon's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The England international fell awkwardly when coming to claim a high ball in his box during the first half at Turf Moor, immediately requiring medical attention and being forced off.

Dyche fears that Heaton may have dislocated his shoulder, which is likely to result in an injury layoff of months rather than weeks.

"It's a suspected dislocated shoulder. We'll have to wait and see," he told reporters.

"That's the downside of the day because he's been fantastic for us. If it is that, it's obviously not weeks, it's months, so we will have to wait and see. I don't know, I'm not a medic, but I imagine it's not a few weeks, that's for sure.

"It was a shame because I thought there was a foul before that, so it shouldn't have led to that, but that's a small thing. Whatever happens with Tom, we'll take care of him and it allows the next one in."

Nick Pope came off the bench to replace Heaton for his Premier League debut this afternoon, keeping a clean sheet during his time on the field.

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
