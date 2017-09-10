Sep 10, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-0
NewcastleNewcastle United
 
HT

Hayden (8')

Rafael Benitez ruled out of Swansea City trip

Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is confirmed out for the Magpies' trip to Swansea City this afternoon.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez will not travel with his side for their game at Swansea City this afternoon, the club has confirmed.

The 57-year-old missed training and pre-match media duties this week after surgery on a groin problem, resulting from a prior operation on a hernia.

The Magpies had arranged for a helicopter to take Benitez from his home on Merseyside to south Wales, but the Spaniard was still feeling too unwell to travel today.

In a statement on Twitter, Newcastle said: "We can confirm that Rafa Benítez will not be at the Liberty Stadium today as he recovers from an operation. #GetWellSoonRafa

"The team will be led by Rafa's coaching staff, who will be in contact with the manager throughout matchday.

"Everyone at the club wishes Rafa a speedy recovery."

Benitez's side claimed their first points of the season last time out courtesy of a 3-0 victory over rock-bottom West Ham United.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
