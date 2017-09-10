Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez will not travel with his side for their game at Swansea City this afternoon, the club has confirmed.
The 57-year-old missed training and pre-match media duties this week after surgery on a groin problem, resulting from a prior operation on a hernia.
The Magpies had arranged for a helicopter to take Benitez from his home on Merseyside to south Wales, but the Spaniard was still feeling too unwell to travel today.
In a statement on Twitter, Newcastle said: "We can confirm that Rafa Benítez will not be at the Liberty Stadium today as he recovers from an operation. #GetWellSoonRafa
"The team will be led by Rafa's coaching staff, who will be in contact with the manager throughout matchday.
"Everyone at the club wishes Rafa a speedy recovery."
Benitez's side claimed their first points of the season last time out courtesy of a 3-0 victory over rock-bottom West Ham United.