Rafael Benitez will reportedly travel to Newcastle United's Premier League clash at Swansea City by helicopter as he recovers from an operation.

The 57-year-old had an operation during the international break to deal with an infection, which resulted from a previous procedure on a hernia.

Benitez, who lives on Merseyside, was unable to attend Newcastle's training ground this past week and did not fly out to South Wales with the team on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports News, he has opted to travel to the Liberty Stadium by helicopter ahead of Sunday's 4pm kickoff, despite other reports suggesting that he has been told to rest by doctors.

The Magpies got off the mark with their first Premier League win of the season at the third attempt last time out, beating West Ham United 3-0 at St James' Park.