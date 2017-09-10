Sep 10, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United
 

Report: Rafael Benitez to take helicopter to Swansea City

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
Rafael Benitez will reportedly travel to Newcastle United's Premier League clash at Swansea City by helicopter as he recovers from an operation.
A convalescing Rafael Benitez has reportedly decided to travel to Newcastle United's Premier League visit of Swansea City by helicopter.

The 57-year-old had an operation during the international break to deal with an infection, which resulted from a previous procedure on a hernia.

Benitez, who lives on Merseyside, was unable to attend Newcastle's training ground this past week and did not fly out to South Wales with the team on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports News, he has opted to travel to the Liberty Stadium by helicopter ahead of Sunday's 4pm kickoff, despite other reports suggesting that he has been told to rest by doctors.

The Magpies got off the mark with their first Premier League win of the season at the third attempt last time out, beating West Ham United 3-0 at St James' Park.

Shane Long and Chancel Mbemba during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United on April 9, 2016
