Live Commentary: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Burnley and Crystal Palace.
Burnley have started the seasons with four points being recorded from games at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Clarets suffered defeat in their only home fixture against West Bromwich Albion.
As for Palace, head coach Frank de Boer heads into this game reportedly on the brink of the sack, and it is widely accepted that a fourth successive setback could lead to the end of his short stint in charge.
Even if Palace do prevail at Turf Moor, the Eagles are likely to remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.
1.09pmLet's get back to the subject of De Boer. The Dutchan was only appointed as Palace boss about six weeks before the start of the season but already, the club's hierarchy appear to want to make a change. It feels harsh on the former Ajax and Inter Milan coach, who must surely have made the decision-makers aware of his plans. For whatever reason, his style of play has not worked thus far and he now must make the call regarding whether he is stubborn with his philosophy or switch to tactics which suit the players at his disposal.
1.05pmWith less than 25 minutes to go until kickoff at Turf Moor, a quick reminder that we will also be bringing you full coverage of the match involving Swansea City and Newcastle United, with kickoff at 4pm, BST. Like this fixture, it may not appear to be the biggest match at this stage of the season but come May, it may prove pivotal.
1.00pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 44th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive contest, with Burnley claiming 17 wins in comparison to just the nine for Palace. Burnley ran out the victors in both of the league encounters last season, although Palace do hold a win at Turf Moor as recently as January 2015, when the London outfit overcame a two-goal deficit to run out 3-2 winners.
12.56pmDe Boer has opted to make multiple changes to his team after witnessing their 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea City before the international break. Before we get to that, the most notable absentee is Mamadou Sakho, who has presumably not been deemed match-fit. There is also no place for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who remains on the sidelines through injury. The same applies to James Tomkins, with Joel Ward, Lee Chung-Yong among those coming into the team. After Palace missed out on Oumar Niasse, the inexperienced Levi Lumeka and Sullay Kakikai are among the replacements.
12.49pmDyche has made just one change to his starting lineup, but it's a notable one. Chris Wood is included in attack for his first start for the Clarets, with Scott Arfield dropping to the bench. It means that Burnley go with two in attack as Wood partners Sam Vokes.
12.46pmCRYSTAL PALACE SUBSTITUTES: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Kelly, Milivojevic, Lumeka, Kaikai
12.44pmCRYSTAL PALACE XI: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Fosu-Mensah, Schlupp, Puncheon, Cabaye, McArthur, Lee, Townsend, Benteke
12.43pmBURNLEY SUBSTITUTES: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Westwood, Arfield, Barnes, Walters
12.42pmBURNLEY XI: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Cork, Defour, Gudmundsson, Brady, Vokes, Wood
12.40pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news, starting with the home side.
12.39pmWe will talk more about De Boer a bit later but this is also a key match for Sean Dyche and his Burnley side. The Clarets were superb in front of their home fans last year and dismal on the road but so far, it has been the complete opposite. While points have been taken off both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on the travels, they lost out to West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor. Dyche will target games such as this one to rack up the points in a bid for survival, especially with Palace playing so poorly. Only a win will do for the North-West outfit.
12.35pmYesterday, we had the rarity of each of the Premier League big-hitters taking to the pitch on a Saturday afternoon due to their upcoming Champions League and Europa League openers, and it gives an opportunity to some of the clubs expected to feature at the bottom of the standings to take centre stage. It also puts Frank de Boer further in the spotlight at a time when the Dutchman is allegedly fighting to keep his job at Selhurst Park.
