Live Commentary: Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Burnley have started the seasons with four points being recorded from games at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but the Clarets suffered defeat in their only home fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

As for Palace, head coach Frank de Boer heads into this game reportedly on the brink of the sack, and it is widely accepted that a fourth successive setback could lead to the end of his short stint in charge.

Even if Palace do prevail at Turf Moor, the Eagles are likely to remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.