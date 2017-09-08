Under-fire Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer urges calm over his future, insisting that he has not embarked on a "one-day project".

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has urged for patience amid pressure over his future.

The Dutchman has led the Eagles to three consecutive defeats in the Premier League since the start of the campaign, without having scored a single goal.

Palace chairman Steve Parish admitted that their start - which sees them sit 19th in the table - had "not been great", reiterating that football is a results-based business.

However, De Boer is not concerned with his relationship with Parish, insisting that what he is trying to achieve at Palace is not a one-day project.

"I have always had serious conversations with Steve. Normally we are always scheduled for one day in the week to come together about what is happening at the club and how we can improve," De Boer said. "We did it also after every game and also after Swansea. I'm not so concerned about it, I think we have a very good relationship.

"We know also that this is not a one-day project. It is for the long-term so everybody knows you cannot expect suddenly that we are going to win every game. It always takes time. You don't have to panic suddenly, everybody wants the points - you also have to know what is going on here.

"We think we are doing it the right way. Steve knows that the board knows that and we are not getting sentimental. We continue what we believe in."

Up next for Palace is a Premier League away fixture at Burnley on Sunday.