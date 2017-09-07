Manchester United, Manchester City 'voted against transfer change'

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
© Getty Images
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 18:41 UK

Manchester United and Manchester City were reportedly among five clubs that voted against the Premier League's plans to close the summer transfer window sooner.

Earlier today, a majority of the league's 20 clubs voted through a change to the transfer window which will see it close before the 2018-19 season begins.

At the time, the league said that the decision was not unanimous but declined to name the clubs who voted against, although The Mirror has now revealed those in opposition to the proposal.

As well as both Manchester clubs, Crystal Palace, Watford and Swansea City were against the rule change, while Burnley abstained from the vote.

The news means that the change went through with the backing of 14 clubs, the minimum required in a 2/3-majority vote to authorise any rule changes.

Both United and City failed to make any senior signings for a fee once the season had started last month, while the Hornets brought in four players, the Swans signed three and Palace completed the deadline-day capture of Mamadou Sakho.

Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
